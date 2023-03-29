Let national parties enact law banning family politics: H D Revanna

Confined largely to Hassan district politics, former JD(S) minister H D Revanna is known for special beliefs and mannerisms. The son of party supremo and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda comes across as lacking seriousness in state and national politics.

He is accused by the MLAs in the district of interfering in their constituencies. He is said to be backing his wife Bhavani for the Hassan Assembly ticket. His sons are lawmakers - Prajwal (Hassan MP) and Suraj (MLC).

Revanna tells DH’s T R Sathish Kumar that he has done his mite for the development of his Holenarsipur constituency and Hassan, and it is for people to decide his fate. Excerpts:

A common criticism against JD(S) is that yours is a family party, one that patronises hereditary politics.

Family politics is promoted by both national parties. Ours is just a small regional party with limited resources. We try to put our efforts into nurturing the party to serve people. Let both national parties and their leaders declare that they’ll give up hereditary politics and we’ll also give up. None of us in the family are nominated members. We’ve not entered politics through the backdoor. All of us have faced elections. It is on our own merit that we are in politics. Further, let there be a law banning family or hereditary politics and we’ll abide by it.

The JD(S) ticket in Hassan is much discussed. Will Bhavani be the candidate there?

We will discuss the issue on the party platform. We will consult party workers and make a decision. There is no confusion at all.

JD(S) is seeking a simple majority with a target of winning 123 seats to form the government. What if the party is unable to form the government?

People of Karnataka have witnessed the effectiveness of H D Kumaraswamy’s government twice. They have confidence in the JD(S). We hope that the people of Karnataka will bless us this time. We want to maintain equi-distance from both national parties. If we do not get a majority, we will sit in the Opposition.

What are the prospects of JD(S) in Holenarsipur?

I inherited this constituency from my father Deve Gowda. I have won five elections here and lost once. I have strived to develop the constituency in all aspects. Holenarsipur town has now transformed into an educational hub. People have seen the segment develop over the years. Still, it is up to the people to decide and vote.

How does the exit of JD(S) MLAs K M Shivalinge Gowda (Arsikere) and A T Ramaswamy (Arkalgud) affect the party?

Both of them have been telling people and the media that they will leave the JD(S) for two years. But they have not yet tendered their resignation. We will see once the scenario becomes clear.