Kharge summoned by Punjab court over Bajrang Dal remark

Mallikarjun Kharge summoned by Punjab court over Bajrang Dal remark

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 15 2023, 12:06 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 12:06 ist
Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: PTI Photo

A court in Punjab has summoned Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in a Rs 100-crore defamation case filed by the founder of Hindu Suraksha Parishad Hitesh Bhardwaj, reported ANI. 

Bhardwaj had filed the case against Kharge over his remarks against Bajrang Dal during a campaign in the recently concluded Karnataka elections.

During the campaign, the Congress had promised to ban organisations like Bajrang Dal.

More details are awaited. 

 

