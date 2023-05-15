Mallikarjun Kharge summoned by Punjab court over Bajrang Dal remark

A court in Punjab has summoned Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in a Rs 100-crore defamation case filed by the founder of Hindu Suraksha Parishad Hitesh Bhardwaj, reported ANI.

Bhardwaj had filed the case against Kharge over his remarks against Bajrang Dal during a campaign in the recently concluded Karnataka elections.

During the campaign, the Congress had promised to ban organisations like Bajrang Dal.

