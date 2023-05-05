Manipur violence: Amit Shah cancels Karnataka tour

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his election tour in Karnataka following the incident of violence between the tribals and majority Meitei community in Manipur. Shah was scheduled to take part in a roadshow in Karatagi of Koppal district on Friday. He also cancelled the public meeting in Kustagi and roadshow in Koppal.
However, the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will attend these rallies and public meetings. BJP leaders Pratap Samha and Basangouda Patil Yatnal will accompany him. Meanwhile, BJP national president J P Nadda will take part in the party's rally in Kukanur in Koppal district on Friday.
Amit Shah had cancelled the tour of Kalaburagi district on Thursday. He was scheduled to take part in the campaigning for the party candidates in Jewargi and Afzalpur.
