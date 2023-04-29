Modi roadshow: Congress moves EC against BJP

Modi roadshow: Congress moves EC against BJP

The ruling BJP in the state has made use of publicity material for the roadshow without the requisite permission, the Congress stated in its complaint

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 29 2023, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 04:01 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the crowd during his roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday. Lok Sabha member Sadananda Gowda and MLC Narayanaswamy are seen. Credit: DH Photo/Ranju P

The Congress on Saturday filed a complaint against the BJP for alleged misuse of government funds for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Bengaluru. 

The ruling BJP in the state has made use of publicity material for the roadshow without the requisite permission, the Congress stated in its complaint. 

Since the model code of conduct is in place, for any event, permission must be taken from the Election Commission. However, no permission has been taken for Modi's event, the party said. 

Also Read | PM's roadshow draws huge crowds in Bengaluru

Further, the party has spent about Rs 3 crore for election campaigning. For this, the BBMP and other government agencies have been misused. The BJP has not even paid the fee mandated by the BBMP to take up publicity events, according to the complaint. 

Action should not only be taken against the party but also against BBMP officials involved directly or indirectly in this, the complaint said. 

