Modi roadshow: Congress moves EC against BJP

The Congress on Saturday filed a complaint against the BJP for alleged misuse of government funds for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Bengaluru.

The ruling BJP in the state has made use of publicity material for the roadshow without the requisite permission, the Congress stated in its complaint.

Since the model code of conduct is in place, for any event, permission must be taken from the Election Commission. However, no permission has been taken for Modi's event, the party said.

Further, the party has spent about Rs 3 crore for election campaigning. For this, the BBMP and other government agencies have been misused. The BJP has not even paid the fee mandated by the BBMP to take up publicity events, according to the complaint.

Action should not only be taken against the party but also against BBMP officials involved directly or indirectly in this, the complaint said.