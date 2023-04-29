Muslim quota will be back a day after JD(S) assumes office: Deve Gowda

Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda spoke about the upcoming Assembly elections, his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the prospects for JD(S) in an interaction with DH’s Rashmi Belur. Here are the excerpts:

With ten days to go for polls, where does the JD(S) stand and do you think Modi magic works?

The prime minister is touring 40 places in the state for the next few days and he is a star campaigner. The two national parties are trying their best to defeat JD(S). It is my humble opinion that people have full trust in H D Kumaraswamy.

There are reports that both the national parties have been in touch with JD(S) for a possible alliance...

It is true that they sent feelers. But considering my age-related issues, I have passed on the responsibility to Kumaraswamy, to take a call on it.

In case of a fractured mandate, with whom will the JD(S) join hands?

Such a situation will not arise as JD(S) will get a clear majority. Kumaraswamy is the only politician in India who keeps his promises.

Were there differences in the Deve Gowda family over the Hassan ticket?

There were no differences. It was created by the media. My daughter-in-law Bhavani Revanna and the entire Revanna family are working hard for the victory of our candidate Swaroop. Not just Hassan, we are putting all our efforts to win all seven seats in Hassan district.

Your grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy is contesting from Ramanagar, the constituency where you contested election and became the chief minister in 1994...

Nikhil Kumaraswamy will definitely win. I will tour Ramanagar and Channapatna. People of Ramanagar still remember my contribution to the district and they will not ditch JD(S).

It seems like Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a soft corner for you?

Only on the Godhra issue did I attack the PM on the floor of the House. Apart from that, there are no personal differences between the PM and me. But recently, I wrote to him requesting to sanction Indian Institute of Technology for Hassan. He just gave an acknowledgement, instead of a reply, which hurt me.

The BJP government has removed reservation provided to Muslims under OBC quota

I have said this earlier and I will reiterate. Just a day after the JD(S) government comes to power, we will restore Muslim reservation.

Is the JD(S) losing grip in old Mysuru region, especially Mandya?

I will personally visit Mandya and resolve the issue by speaking to Vijayanand (the JD(S) rebel who is contesting as an independent). I will impress upon him that he will have my full support in his political career. I was instrumental in his grandfather, K V Shankare Gowda, becoming an MP.