Nationalism, development on forefront, Hindutva takes backseat in coastal districts in Karnataka

In Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, although the BJP had won 12 out of 13 seats in the 2018 Assembly elections with the help of an aggressive Hindutva campaign, this no longer seems to be an election issue.

Many issues and controversies rocked the region in the last two years - the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, banning Hijab from educational institutes, the sale of halal meat, love jihad and ban on shops run by Muslims during temple fairs. However, they no longer seem to be central election issues. Now, the focus appears to have shifted to development, nationalism and then, Hindutva.

"At the end of the day, we need peace and harmony in the society," says Ismail Arlapadavu, a trader from Puttur.

Also Read | Karnataka polls: 38% of candidates have not passed PU exams



While the BJP has an edge in Kaup, Kundapur and Udupi assembly constituencies, in Karkala and Byndoor, the party has been facing a tough time. It is unlikely that the party will retain all five Assembly seats in the elections. In Karkala, a disconnect between the voters and MLA V Sunil Kumar has led to discontentment. In Byndoor, the BJP has taken a gamble by denying ticket to the sitting MLA Sukumar Shetty and fielding a fresh face Gururaj Ganti against the Congress veteran K Gopal Poojary.

The Congress is heavily banking on the recently-distributed guarantee cards, anti-incumbency and a manifesto particularly prepared for the coast. They expect that these initiatives would ensure victory in the region. However, the SDPI's decision to field candidates in seven constituencies (except Sullia) in DK, seems to have become a sore point for the Congress.

Wooing voters

Since the focus on issues seems to have shifted, major political parties have been vying for the support of the Mogaveera, Bunt, Billava and Muslim communities. These communities have a significant population in this region. Careful planning has gone into wooing these communities - even roads and circles have been named keeping the caste factor in mind. In fact, to woo the Billava community, the BJP-led government had announced the 'Narayana Guru Corporation,' referencing the community's spiritual leader.

Sullia BJP Mandala President Harish Kanjipili and General Secretary Subodh Shetty said, "Hindutva and development are the agenda of the BJP and the party workers are our strength." Aivarnadu Gram Panchayat member Sharmila said "The fact that BJP has fielded two women candidates in DK has boosted our spirit. Most of the women will support the candidature of Bhagirathi Murulya in Sullia."

On the other hand, the Congress has pinned its hopes on a wave of anti-incumbency. Mangalore City MLA U T Khader says the district has been witnessing change during every election. "In 2008, both the BJP and Congress had won four seats. In the 2013 elections, Congress had won seven seats and BJP had won only one seat. In 2018, BJP had won seven seats and Congress had won one seat in DK district. Thus electoral fortunes will swing in favour of Congress this time," he adds.

Even JD(S) state spokesperson M B Sadashiv is optimistic."Voters are vying for a change after being disappointed with both BJP and Congress."