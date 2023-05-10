Officials seize Rs 58 lakh cash from JD(S) nominee's house in Chitradurga

A team of electoral officials raided the residence of JD(S) candidate G Raghu Achar at Kyadigere on Tuesday night and seized Rs 58 lakh.

The team found cash in covers that were meant to be distributed to voters.

Superintendent of Police K Parashuram said around Rs 50 lakh cash was found in covers and around Rs 8.83 lakh cash was found in other places in the house. Besides, 239 litres of beer and 9 litres of liquor had been seized and the search operation continued on Wednesday.

In another incident, Rs 1.08 lakh cash was found in Sadiqnagar of Chitradurga Assembly Constituency. Police have also seized Rs 4.25 lakh cash in the Hosadurga Assembly Constituency. They also found a list of postal voters.