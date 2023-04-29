Over 9,000 opt for ‘vote-from-home’ option in Bengaluru

Those who opted for the vote-from-home option will be able to exercise their right to vote over the next week, starting April 29.

According to data shared by the Chief Electoral Office (CEO), 9,152 people aged 80 or older and approximately 119 persons with disabilities (PWD) have opted for the service in Bengaluru.

The vote-from-home system is being introduced for the first time by the Election Commission for the Assembly polls in Karnataka.

"We have made arrangements for the vote-from-home system. Voting will continue until May 6. A team of officers, political party agents, and videographers will be present during the voting process. We have already shared the list with the political parties," said Tushar Girinath, district electoral officer.

There are 2.35 lakh voters over the age of 80. Almost half the voters were not present in their homes when representatives from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) visited them.