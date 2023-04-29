Over 9,000 opt for ‘vote-from-home’ option in Bengaluru

Over 9,000 opt for ‘vote-from-home’ option in Bengaluru

The vote-from-home system is being introduced for the first time by the Election Commission for the Assembly polls in Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 29 2023, 04:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 05:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Those who opted for the vote-from-home option will be able to exercise their right to vote over the next week, starting April 29.

According to data shared by the Chief Electoral Office (CEO), 9,152 people aged 80 or older and approximately 119 persons with disabilities (PWD) have opted for the service in Bengaluru.

The vote-from-home system is being introduced for the first time by the Election Commission for the Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Also Read | Kannada filmstar Shivarajkumar's wife Geetha joins Congress

"We have made arrangements for the vote-from-home system. Voting will continue until May 6. A team of officers, political party agents, and videographers will be present during the voting process. We have already shared the list with the political parties," said Tushar Girinath, district electoral officer.

There are 2.35 lakh voters over the age of 80. Almost half the voters were not present in their homes when representatives from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) visited them.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
voting
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka
Assembly Elections 2023

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Snake's side of the story

DH Toon | Snake's side of the story

Pampered summers

Pampered summers

From Allahabad to Prayagraj

From Allahabad to Prayagraj

Making history of Hanuman

Making history of Hanuman

AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security

AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security

Bihar: 56 transgenders among constables to be recruited

Bihar: 56 transgenders among constables to be recruited

Russian strikes kill 25 including five children

Russian strikes kill 25 including five children

Jiah Khan case: Celeb suicides that turned into cases

Jiah Khan case: Celeb suicides that turned into cases

Warming seas threat to life in ocean's 'twilight zone'

Warming seas threat to life in ocean's 'twilight zone'

'Transformers: Rise of the Beast trailer released

'Transformers: Rise of the Beast trailer released

 