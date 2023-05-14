Party observers will take Karnataka MLAs' opinion, high command will decide on CM: Kharge

Congress National President Mallikarjuna Kharge on Sunday said the party high command will take a decision on who will be next Chief Minister of the state.

The central observers will submit their report to us after taking opinion from newly elected Congress candidates, he said.

" I will discuss with Congress former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and take a decision soon," Kharge told reporters here.

However, Kharge did not specify on when would be new leader for Congress Legislative Party leader name would be announced.

Apart from newly elected MLAs opinion, the party will take a decision on new Legislative Party Leader keeping in eye on next year Lok Sabha polls. Since the party targetting to win at least 20 seats in next year Lok Sabha polls, the party will select the leader who can ensure smooth running of government and winning maximum seats in the state, said a Congress leader.

"The party top brass has responsibility to strike balance between top contenders for the CM post - former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Pradesh Congress President D K Shivakumar, while finalising new Chief Minister candidate and smooth running of the government," said a senior leader.