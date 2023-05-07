People's response indicates 'Ee baariya nirdaara bahumathada BJP sarkara', says PM Modi in Mysuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the response to his rallies in Karnataka indicates "Ee baariya nirdaara bahumathada BJP sarkara" (People have decided to give a clear majority to the BJP).

He said, "This election will write a new history for Karnataka, as people have trusted the double-engine government to work with double strength and speed to make Karnataka number 1 in all sectors with all basic and modern amenities, infrastructure development, for ease of living, ease of doing business education, skill development and other things. This will make India the third largest economy in the world."

PM Modi was addressing his last election rally in the state at Yelachagere Bore of Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district on Sunday evening. He addressed over a lakh people from the 17 legislative assembly constituencies of old the Mysuru region, including 11 from the Mysuru district, four from the Chamarajnagar district and two from Kodagu district.

He began his speech by saying "Dakshina Kashi Nanjangudina janathege nanna namanagalu" and offered his obeisance to Bharath maatha, Bhajarang bali, Chamundeshwari, Nanjundeshwara, Male Mahadeshwara, Adi Chunchanagiri Mahasamsthana, Suttur mutt, Devanur Mutt, Guru Malleshwara Dasoha Mutt and even River Kapila.

PM Modi said, "In the past nine years, India's economy, which was lagging behind, has improved and FDI has increased three times. Its export has set a new record and today India is number 2 in mobile manufacturing. India's defence sector is strengtened and Karnataka is manufactuing Asia's biggest helicopter. Karnataka has become start-up capital with 1 lakh start up units. Beforethe BJP came to power, electrification works of railway lines was taken up for just 7-kilometres per year. In the past nine years, electrification has been completed over 1600 kilometres. Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and CM Basavaraj Bommai have also implemented all agriculture schemes."

He added, "India's Yoga and its 'masalas (spices)' including turmeric and ginger are popular worldwide. Export of spices from India has increased by 200 per cent not because of Modi, but because of the mandate given by the people."

He urged each eligible voter in the state to go to the polling booth for the development of Karnataka and of India.

The prime minister also kept wooing people by constantly calling them in Kannada, including referring to them as "Bandhu baginiyare.. sahodara sahodariyare.. Snehithare.."

He asked participants of the rally to convey his namana to each household so that the people will bless him in return.

PM Modi said that he is visiting the Srikanteshwara temple, where he would pray for the state's welfare and hoped that the deity would give him "the strenght to swallow the bitterness of insults made by Congress leaders, just like Lord Shiva swallowed poison and became 'Vishakanta'".

Former Union Minister V Srinivas Prasad, BJP MP Pratap Simha, and candidates of all the constituencies including V Somanna, B Harshavardhan participated in the prime minister's rally.