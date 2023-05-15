'Personal loss but not of ideology': C T Ravi

'Personal loss but not of ideology': C T Ravi on Karnataka Assembly Results

Tweeting about the election result, Ravi accepted defeat and thanked the party workers for their support

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 15 2023, 08:09 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 08:09 ist

BJP's national general secretary CT Ravi and four-time MLA , who lost the Chikmagalur seat to former party colleague H D Thammaiah has said the loss in the election is the candidates' personal loss and not that of the party ideology. Ravi lost to Thammaiah who had crossed over to the Congress in February. avi is losing by over 7,500 votes in Chikmagalur to the 

Tweeting about the election result, Ravi accepted defeat and thanked the party workers for their support. 

 

He said the party will introspect in the coming days and rectify their mistakes. "Our efforts to build a Suvarna Karnataka will continue," Ravi said. 

 

C T Ravi
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
BJP
Karnataka Politics

