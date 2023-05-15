'Personal loss but not of ideology': C T Ravi on Karnataka Assembly Results

BJP's national general secretary CT Ravi and four-time MLA , who lost the Chikmagalur seat to former party colleague H D Thammaiah has said the loss in the election is the candidates' personal loss and not that of the party ideology. Ravi lost to Thammaiah who had crossed over to the Congress in February. avi is losing by over 7,500 votes in Chikmagalur to the

Tweeting about the election result, Ravi accepted defeat and thanked the party workers for their support.

Today's loss in the assembly elections is our personal loss and not that of our ideology. We will introspect in the coming days and rectify our mistakes. Our efforts to build a Suvarna Karnataka will continue. I thank Kannadigas for all the support extended to us. — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) May 13, 2023

He said the party will introspect in the coming days and rectify their mistakes. "Our efforts to build a Suvarna Karnataka will continue," Ravi said.