PM Modi’s mega 36-km road show in Bengaluru on May 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a mega 36.6-km-long road show in Bengaluru on May 6, a massive investment of his political capital to help the BJP win the Assembly elections.

The 'Namma Karnataka' road show will cover 17 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru.

The state capital area has 28 Assembly constituencies of which the BJP holds 15, Congress 12 and JD(S) one.

On May 6, Modi's road show will be held in two instalments: 11 am to 1 pm covering 10.1 km and 4 pm to 10 pm covering 26.5 km.

The BJP expects to mobilise more than 10 lakh people to attend the road show.

Earlier in the day, Modi's road show will start from Suranjandas Road and cover Mahadevapura, KR Puram, CV Raman Nagar, Shantinagar and Shivajinagar constituencies. Later, Modi will cover Bangalore South, Bommanahalli, Jayanagar, Padmanabhanagar, Basavanagudi, Chickpet, Chamarajpet, Gandhinagar, Vijayanagar, Govindraj Nagar, Rajajinagar, Mahalakshmi Layout and Malleshwaram segments.

"Discussions have been held with the police on ensuring citizens are not inconvenienced. Precautionary measures have been taken," Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan said.

Describing Bengaluru as the BJP's stronghold, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya said PM Modi's road show will be like a "happy festival" for Bengalureans.

"Suburban rail project, satellite town ring road (STRR), extension of the metro to 70 km, 1,500 electric buses, the second terminal of the Kempegowda International Airport, encouragement for startups and unicorns, construction of 40,000 homes under the PM Awas Yojane, financial assistance to street vendors under SVANidhi, free ration for more than three years are some of the big projects of the Modi administration for Bengaluru," Surya explained.

Modi is already addressing huge rallies in different parts of Karnataka, a state that will vote to elect a new government on May 10. The BJP is banking on PM Modi's popularity and the ‘double-engine’ plank to win.