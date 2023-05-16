Ready to become CM, but won't lobby: Parameshwara

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 16 2023, 16:32 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 19:24 ist
Undated photo of G. Parameshwara. Credit: PTI Photo

Sneering at the goings-on for the chief minister’s chair, senior Congress leader G Parameshwara said he will not ferry lawmakers with him to mount pressure on the party’s high command to bag the top job.

The Koratagere MLA maintained that he is ready to run the government if he is made the chief minister. 

"I have faith in the high command. I have some principles. I can also take some 50 MLAs, shout and all that. But party discipline is more important to me," Parameshwara, a Dalit, said.

"If high command decides and asks me to run the govt, I'm ready to take up that responsibility. It's not like I'll refuse the opportunity. The high command knows that I've worked for the party, I helped the party come to power, I was deputy CM...that's why I'm quiet instead of lobbying. That doesn't mean I'm unfit," Parameshwara said. 

Convention

According to Parameshwara, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar should become the CM going by convention. 

"Convention is that the KPCC president should get the opportunity if the party wins. CLP leader would have led the effort, too," he said. 

The former deputy CM expressed confidence that the CM imbroglio will be resolved. "There's no big fight as being projected. I don't think it'll be a difficult decision," he said.

Parameshwara did not rule out the possibility of deputy CMs being appointed. "It's difficult to speculate," he said. 

Conditions apply?

Parameshwara, who headed the Congress' manifesto committee, said some guidelines will be formulated while implementing the party's five flagship poll guarantees. 

"Giving 200 units of free electricity...we'll see how it can be implemented practically. It'll be worked out by the power minister," he said, citing the Gruha Jyoti as an example.

"Of course, there'll be some guidelines. Nothing can be given without conditions," he said. 

