Revolt brewing, BJP under pressure in Karnataka

The BJP is facing possible rebellion in over three dozen seats even before tickets are announced for the May 10 Assembly polls.

BJP central election committee member B S Yediyurappa conceded that "there is a lot of pressure" while choosing candidates.

"In seats where we can win, there are three to five aspirants. We have shortlisted two to three names in each constituency. Based on winnability and advice of the high command, candidates will be finalised. The list will be out in two to three days," Yediyurappa said.

Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai left for New Delhi where tickets will be finalised in meetings starting Saturday.

In at least 40 seats, the BJP has too many aspirants, some of whom have threatened to rebel if they are denied tickets.

Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, a former minister who was instrumental in engineering the 2019 defections that helped the BJP come to power, has demanded three tickets for his aides -- Kagwad, Athani and Belgaum Rural. Apparently, he has threatened that he will not contest if his demands are unmet.

In Ranebennur, BJP MLC R Shankar is said to have threatened to contest as independent if he does not get the ticket.

The BJP, which sneers at parivarvaad, is dealing with siblings of several sitting MLAs demanding tickets.

Bagalkot MLA Veeranna Charantimath's brother Mallikarjun Charantimath wants the ticket this time. Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani's brother Sanghamesh Nirani wants the Terdal ticket where BJP's Siddu Savadi is the MLA. Sitting Ron MLA Kalkappa Bandi's brother Siddappa is eyeing the seat. The Azfalpur seat held by Congress' M Y Patil has two BJP brothers vying for the ticket -- Malikayya Guttedar and Nitin Guttedar.

In Belagavi, the largest political district outside Bengaluru with 18 seats, the Katti family is undecided on who should take late Umesh Katti's place in the Hukkeri segment as his brother and son are in the race.

According to sources, the BJP's Shirahatti MLA Ramappa Lamani faces resentment. Party workers have launched a "Save BJP" campaign seeking a replacement for Lamani. "Such instances have been reported in Kanakagiri, Dharwad, Mudigere, Sorab and Byadgi. This is worrisome," a party source said.

In Gundlupet and Hosdurga, the BJP is grappling with multiple ticket aspirants against sitting party MLAs. Same is the case with Davangere North and Kundapura where MLAs S A Ravindranath and Haladi Srinivas Shetty, respectively, have announced retirement.