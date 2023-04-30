Seizures total Rs 305 cr in poll-bound Karnataka

Seizures total Rs 305 cr in poll-bound Karnataka

As many as 2,346 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 30 2023, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 16:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Enforcement agencies made seizures totalling over Rs 305 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct came into force on March 29, the Election Commission said on Sunday.

Also Read | Kannada filmstar Shivarajkumar's wife Geetha joins Congress

The total seizures (Rs 305.43 crore) include cash (Rs 110 crore), liquor (Rs 74 crore), gold and silver (Rs 81 crore), freebies (Rs 22 crore) and drugs/narcotics (Rs 18 crore), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said.

As many as 2,346 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures. The seizures before the announcement of the May 10 Assembly polls totalled about Rs 58 crore (March 9 to 27 period), according to officials

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
India News
model code of conduct

Related videos

What's Brewing

Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title

Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga

Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga

Migrant voters: An identity crisis in K'taka

Migrant voters: An identity crisis in K'taka

Carnatic musicians rue lack of opportunities in state

Carnatic musicians rue lack of opportunities in state

Silent scorchers: Karnataka’s rising heat

Silent scorchers: Karnataka’s rising heat

DH Toon | What about commoner's 'Mann ki Baat'?

DH Toon | What about commoner's 'Mann ki Baat'?

 