Seizures total Rs 305 cr in poll-bound Karnataka

Enforcement agencies made seizures totalling over Rs 305 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct came into force on March 29, the Election Commission said on Sunday.
Also Read | Kannada filmstar Shivarajkumar's wife Geetha joins Congress
The total seizures (Rs 305.43 crore) include cash (Rs 110 crore), liquor (Rs 74 crore), gold and silver (Rs 81 crore), freebies (Rs 22 crore) and drugs/narcotics (Rs 18 crore), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said.
As many as 2,346 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures. The seizures before the announcement of the May 10 Assembly polls totalled about Rs 58 crore (March 9 to 27 period), according to officials
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title
Korean waves whet an appetite for curls
Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga
Migrant voters: An identity crisis in K'taka
Carnatic musicians rue lack of opportunities in state
Silent scorchers: Karnataka’s rising heat
DH Toon | What about commoner's 'Mann ki Baat'?