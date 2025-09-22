News in Pics | September 22, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
RSS volunteers take part in a rally on the occasion of 'Mahalaya', the last day of 'Pitru Paksha', in Agartala.
Drone view shows people as they arrive, wearing "red, white and blue" clothing, as suggested by Turning Point USA, to attend a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, US.
Actor Neelam Kothari clicks a selfie at a Durga Puja pandal, in Kolkata.
Women hold a Palestinian flag as they participate in a "Free Palestine" protest in support of Palestinians, in Nairobi, Kenya.
Garima Saikia Garg (extreme right), wife of deceased singer Zubeen Garg, mourns as she pays her last respects to his mortal remains, at his residence in Guwahati.
Silver medallist Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrates after finishing second in the Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final.
Published 22 September 2025, 01:00 IST