News in Pics | September 22, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 01:00 IST
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Credit: Reuters Photo

RSS volunteers take part in a rally on the occasion of 'Mahalaya', the last day of 'Pitru Paksha', in Agartala.

Credit: PTI Photo

Drone view shows people as they arrive, wearing "red, white and blue" clothing, as suggested by Turning Point USA, to attend a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Actor Neelam Kothari clicks a selfie at a Durga Puja pandal, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo

Women hold a Palestinian flag as they participate in a "Free Palestine" protest in support of Palestinians, in Nairobi, Kenya.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Garima Saikia Garg (extreme right), wife of deceased singer Zubeen Garg, mourns as she pays her last respects to his mortal remains, at his residence in Guwahati.

Credit: PTI Photo

Silver medallist Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrates after finishing second in the Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 22 September 2025, 01:00 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

