DKS leaves for Delhi, says he was asked to come alone

Shivakumar leaves for Delhi, says he was asked to come alone

He was scheduled to leave for the national capital on Monday evening but cancelled the travel plans citing ill-health

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 16 2023, 11:39 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 11:41 ist
D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH file photo

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, engaged in an intense competition with Siddaramaiah over the post of Chief Minister, left for Delhi on Tuesday morning.

"Congress party General Secretary has instructed me to come alone, I'm going to Delhi alone. My health is good," Shivakumar told reporters outside his residence before leaving for the airport.

Also Read: Won't backstab or blackmail, says D K Shivakumar before leaving for Delhi amid Karnataka CM suspense

He was scheduled to leave for the national capital on Monday evening but cancelled the travel plans citing ill-health.

The party scored an emphatic win in the Assembly polls with 135 seats. The results were declared on May 13.

Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
DK Shivakumar
Congress 
Siddaramaiah

