Siddaramaiah, DKS take oath as K'taka CM, Dy CM with Congress, Opposition leaders in attendance

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 20 2023, 12:46 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 13:02 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (R) and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar (L) after taking oath. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) chief Siddaramaiah and state party president D K Shivakumar took oaths as Karnataka Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively on Saturday, days after political drama over the grand old party's CM pick.

The swearing-in ceremony of the two veteran leaders was attended by Congress top brass, as well as by multiple Opposition leaders, amid the grand old party's push to forge Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Mere days ago, the Congress swept Karnataka, bagging 135 seats in the state and reducing the BJP to a tally of 66.

 

More to follow...

