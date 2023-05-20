Siddaramaiah, DKS take oath as K'taka CM, Dy CM with Congress, Opposition leaders in attendance

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) chief Siddaramaiah and state party president D K Shivakumar took oaths as Karnataka Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively on Saturday, days after political drama over the grand old party's CM pick.
#WATCH | Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah takes oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/S90btY2N6z
— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023
The swearing-in ceremony of the two veteran leaders was attended by Congress top brass, as well as by multiple Opposition leaders, amid the grand old party's push to forge Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Mere days ago, the Congress swept Karnataka, bagging 135 seats in the state and reducing the BJP to a tally of 66.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming
Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic
PM unveils Gandhi bust near Hiroshima atom bomb site
Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts
NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander
Explained | How earthquakes are recorded and measured
Obama, Colbert among 500 Americans banned from Russia
DH Toon | Can Cong fulfill its poll promises in K'taka?
Animated: When cartoons begin to move
Curbs in Cubbon Park: When a park excludes people