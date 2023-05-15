Siddaramaiah to hold talks with Congress high command in Delhi as Karnataka CM race heats up

Veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who is one of the two Karnataka CM aspirants (the other being KPCC president D K Shivakumar), will be heading to Delhi for talks with the party high command.

The Karnataka CLP meet yesterday (May 14) had decided to let AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge deliberate upon who is to become the state's chief minister post the party's Assembly election triumph.

"The Congress Legislature Party unanimously resolves that the AICC President is hereby authorised to appoint the new Leader of the Congress Legislature Party," according to a one-line resolution passed at the CLP meeting. Siddaramaiah moved the resolution.

With the ball now in Kharge's court, lobbying for the top post is set to shift to Delhi with both the contenders expected to arrive in the national capital on Monday to meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the AICC chief.

After the CLP meeting, Randeep Surjewala, AICC in-charge for Karnataka, said: "The MLAs will meet the central observers after dinner tonight and their decision will be conveyed to the party president for taking a decision to appoint a new CLP leader."

Venugopal said, "This process of taking the opinion of all MLAs will be completed tonight itself."

Sources told PTI the observers will be handing over their report upon consulting all MLAs to Kharge by Monday.

