Uniform Civil Code, 3 free cylinders, Nandini milk in BJP's 'praja pranalike' manifesto for poll-bound Karnataka

BJP chief J P Nadda on Monday released the saffron party's 'praja pranalike' manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 in Bengaluru.

The manifesto was unveiled in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor B S Yeddiyurappa.

Highlighting the promises made in manifesto, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said the party has focused on welfare of the people, development and employment.

The party has promised to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Karnataka based on the recommendations given by a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose in its manifesto. It also vowed to provide three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families annually - one each during the months of Yugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali and to launch the ‘Poshana’ scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half litre Nandini milk every day and 5 kg Shri Anna through monthly ration kits.

The BJP has also promised NRC and a special police wing to tackle religious fundamentalism and terror.

Here are the 10 key promises from the party:

1. Three free gas cylinders in the month of Ugadi, Ganesh Utaav & Diwali to all BPL card holders.

2. Atal Ahaara Kendra in every ward to provide affordable food.

3. Half a litre Nandini milk everyday for BPL card holders.

4. Implementation of Uniform Civil Code.

5. 10 lakh housing sites for homeless people.

6. Vishveshwariah Vidya scheme for holistic upgradation of government schools.

7. Eradicating manual scavenging.

8. Free annual health check-up for senior citizens.

9. Rs 30,000 crore agricultural fund to set up micro storage facilities.

10. Rs 1,500 crore for developing tourism spots in Kalyan Karnataka.

The state is scheduled to vote on May 10.