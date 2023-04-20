Vinay Kulkarni moves HC seeking permission to visit Dharwad

The high court on Thursday ordered notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a petition filed by former minister and Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni. The petition will likely come up for hearing on Friday.

Vinay Kulkarni is named as accused number 15 in the Dharwad BJP Zilla Panchayat member Yogeshgouda murder case. Vinay Kulkarni moved the high court after the special court for cases involving MPs/MLAs rejected his application seeking permission to visit Dharwad district for a period of 50 days in view of elections.

Yogeshgouda was shot dead on June 15, 2016 in Dharwad. After the state government entrusted further investigation, the CBI re-registered the case in September 2019 and arrested eight accused, in addition to six accused arrested by sub-urban police station, Dharwad. The CBI arrested Vinay Kulkarni on November 5, 2020. After his bail petitions were rejected by both the trial court and the high court, Vinay Kulkarni moved the apex court.

The apex court granted him bail on August 11, 2021 directing the special court to impose further conditions as required. One of the conditions imposed by the special court was that Vinay Kulkarni shall not enter Dharwad district till further orders are passed by the trial court.

Kulkarni has prayed that there is none to look after the dairy farm and its business affairs and it is inevitable for him to be physically present to take care of the business. It was further stated that the condition is seriously impeding his movements from freely pursuing his political activities. It was contended that he has got a ticket from Congress party to contest assembly election this year and he has to be physically present for canvassing for the election.

However, the special court cited several apex court judgments regarding criminalisation of politics and refused to modify the bail condition.