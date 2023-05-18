Why Siddaramaiah and not Shivakumar?

Many read it as a signal in October last year when Rahul Gandhi held the hands of Siddaramaiah and both ran a short distance during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Congress tweeted the video from Mandya district with a tagline, "Fit, Fab and Fun." Not to send a wrong signal, Rahul also ran with Shivakumar four days later.

When the two Karnataka leaders sat together in Delhi for the first time at Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal's residence for breakfast on Thursday, Siddaramaiah had emerged on the top after managing to upset the applecart of Shivakumar.

The leadership had several factors to choose Siddaramaiah over Shivakumar as Karnataka Chief Minister—a pan-Karnataka leader with appeal across communities that would help in Lok Sabha elections, strong support from Rahul Gandhi, administrative experience, clean image and backing of majority of MLAs.

Though he may not be a fund-raiser or who could be useful in crisis management elsewhere like Shivakumar, the 75-year-old Kuruba leader pipped his younger rival majorly on his vote catching abilities.

At the same time, Shivakumar has been retained as Karnataka Congress president till Lok Sabha polls next year keeping in mind his organisational skills and fundraising capabilities.

He stay put on his demand though Shivakumar gave a spirited fight till the end but the central leadership considered Siddaramaiah's utility in the Lok Sabha elections when he can swing Kuruba as well as OBC votes along with minorities and Dalits, majorly known as the AHINDA votebank.

One of the immediate political tasks before Siddaramaiah is to win elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike as well as Zilla Panchayat and Taluk panchayat polls. It would be a challenge for Siddaramaiah as it would be tested ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

The choice of Siddaramaiah was also arrived at keeping in mind the implementation of the five guarantees promised by the Congress during the campaign. The leadership believed that Siddarmaiah's experience in government would help in steering the programmes without a hitch.

He has presented 13 Budgets and knows the financials of the state in detail. Since several senior leaders won the election, the leadership also felt that a veteran like Siddaramaiah should be at the helm.

During the consultations, sources said, Rahul had said that the leader with the highest number of MLAs should get the top job. Rahul is learnt to have told Kharge that they should respect the sentiments of the MLAs.

Sources said the leadership were also apprehensive of the "image problem" of Shivakumar, as he faces cases, and fear that it would haunt the party as they had fought on anti-corruption plank.