Will never join Congress in this birth: BS Yediyurappa

The exit of former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi will not make any impact on the party in the assembly polls, BSY has claimed

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Apr 18 2023, 20:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 20:44 ist
BS Yediyurappa. Credit: DH File Photo

BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa stated that he would not embrace Congress in this birth and people are aware of it.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa might have said in a lighter vain that Yediyurappa would embrace Congress in the coming days. "I have respect for Shamanur and now he is 92 years old. But there is no such possibility."

On poll prospects, he said there is a pro-BJP wave in Karnataka. The exit of former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi will not  make any impact on the party in the assembly polls, BSY also claimed. He predicted that the BJP would form the government with absolute majority.

On Shettar's exit, he said, Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised that one of the family members of Shettar would be given the ticket and he was offered Rajya Sabha membership after which he would have also been given a Union Minister's post. But Shettar did not accept it and quit the BJP. His decision was not right and Shettar should have stayed back in BJP.

