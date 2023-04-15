With ticket hopes dashed, former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar says he’ll quit BJP

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Saturday announced that he would resign as MLA and from the BJP four days after the party asked him to relinquish the Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency which he has been representing since 1994.

Shettar announced the decision after talks with BJP’s Karnataka poll in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi failed. The three leaders had met Shettar at his residence in Hubballi to pacify him.

Shettar said he will met Assembly Speaker Vishweshar Hegde Kageri at Sirisi on Sunday to submit his resignation after which he will decide on the future course of action.

Shettar, in fact, was all prepared to head to Sirsi to submit his resignation as MLA to Kageri on Saturday evening, but last-minute efforts by the three leaders to pacify the six-time MLA by holding talks with him delayed the announcement.

“There was a discussion about giving the ticket to anybody from my family. But I have made it clear that I only would contest and not my family members,” Shettar earlier said.

He also clarified that other parties including Congress have not contacted him.

Earlier, Pralhad Joshi on the direction of the high command had met Shettar and tried to pacify him.

“Shettar is a senior leader and he served the party even during tough times. He was informed that the party needs his service in coming days too. The highcommand is discussing his issue and will take an appropriate decision,” Joshi had said.

Supporters of Shettar raised ‘Shettar, Shettar, Jagadish Shettar’ slogans.