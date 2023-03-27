Your vote decides your future, Bommai tells scheme beneficiaries

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the votes cast by the citizens decide their future and therefore they should take an informed decision in this regard.

"Our government has introduced several welfare measures. Your development and state's progress are in your hands. Your vote helps in shaping your future," Bommai said. He was speaking after inaugurating a convention of beneficiaries of government schemes, in Chikkaballapur on Monday.

Bommai said that tandas (hamlets) and Gollarahattis in the state did not have the status of a village for long years. The BJP government converted them into revenue villages and launched a scheme to issue title deeds for the eligible. He sought to know why the previous governments did not do anything in this regard for the past 70 years.

Bommai said that Kisan Samman Yojane has reached 54 lakh farmers in the state while more than 11 lakh children have benefitted from Vidya Nidhi scheme.

Referring to Shikaripur incident where stones were thrown at Yediyurappa's house, Bommai said advised the Banjara community not to be provoked. Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said that there was no question of dropping Bovi, Lambani, Korama and Koracha communities from SC list.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that title deeds were being issued to 68,409 families across the state.

The chief minister also inaugurated Nandi Medical College and Research Institute near Arooru village in the taluk. The then chief minister B S Yediyurappa had laid foundation stone for this college in 2019 and the work has been completed in a span of three years. The hospital has a 330-bed in-patient section and well-equipped ICU.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the college campus extends to 57 acres and the state and centre have shared the funds for this facility in 60:40 ratio.