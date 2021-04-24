Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Koduvally Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Koduvally Assembly Constituency (AC No 31) in Kozhikode district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Koduvally Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Independent candidate Karat Razack won Koduvally constituency seat by a margin of 0.40% beating Indian Union Muslim League candidate M A Razak Master by 573 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Koduvally assembly constituency.