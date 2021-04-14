Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Trikaripur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Trikaripur Assembly Constituency (AC No 5) in Kasaragod district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Trikaripur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate M.Rajagopalan won Trikaripur constituency seat by a margin of 10.90% beating Indian National Congress candidate K P Kunhikannan by 16,959 votes.