Losers make most noise before defeat: Tipra Motha chief reacts to BJP celebrations

Reacting to the celebrations by BJP over the exit-poll predictions for Tripura Assembly elections, Pradyot Deb Barma, the chief of Tipra Motha Party on Monday evening told his party workers that the losers make the most noise before facing defeat.

"Don't be sad over the exit polls shown on the television. You voted and you know whom you voted for. These people will write anything for money. Don't worry and just wait for another 36 hours and after that entire India will come to know what Tiprasa is going to do this time," Deb Barma said in an audio message to his party workers and the voters.

"Those who are bursting crackers now, we will have to help them after the results on March 2 because they would spend all their money bursting crackers by then. And then we will talk about the main constitutional solution. I am talking to you all...don't worry. Those who lose make the biggest noise before the defeat," Deb Barma, the scion of the erstwhile Royal family, said.

Most of the exit-poll results predicted an absolute majority for BJP and its ally IPFT in Tripura, where polling for the 60-member Assembly was conducted on February 16. The exit polls, however, suggested that Tipra Motha could emerge second with nine to 17 seats.

Motha had put up candidates in 42 seats and is expected to do well in at least 20 tribal-dominated constituencies. Motha is in power in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, having 20 Assembly constituencies.

Motha had earlier rejected the offer for alliance both from BJP and CPI (M)-Congress combine without a written assurance on its demand for "Greater Tipraland" for the indigenous Tripuris. Before the elections, Deb Barma had told DH that Tipra Motha would form its government in Tripura this time.