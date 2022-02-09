BJP not to project Biren Singh as CM face ahead of elections in Manipur

The BJP in Manipur is likely to go the Assam way by not naming a Chief Ministerial candidate ahead of Assembly elections on February 27 and March 3.

Sources in BJP told DH that the party is unlikely to project N Biren Singh as the CM candidate, even as it is aggressively highlighting the works done by the present coalition government in the past five years.

BJP's in-charge of Manipur and union minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday hinted about the party's decision to not name a CM candidate ahead of elections when he said on Tuesday that the decision would be taken by the central leaders. Yadav was responding to direct question by journalists in Imphal about the CM candidate.

Sources said although the central leaders wanted to project Biren Singh as the CM candidate but it decided not to do so given the "objections" by National People's Party (NPP), a partner of the BJP-led government and a section of senior leaders within the party. "It has been a policy of the party that in the state where our party is in power, we don't name the CM candidate ahead of elections. We did in Assam last year," a BJP leader said.

Read | 'BJP will not make promises that can't be fulfilled'

BJP in Assam did not name Sarbananda Sonowal as the CM face ahead of Assembly elections held in March-April last year even, as the party flagged the works done under him. Sonowal was replaced by Himanta Biswa Sarma after BJP and its regional allies won the majority.

The 61-year-old Biren Singh, however, is the most prominent face of the party as he has remained unbeaten since 2002. He, according to some party leaders, has maximum reach in the constituencies in the Christian-majority hills region. Twenty out of 60 constituencies are in the hills.

BJP formed its first government in Manipur in 2017 with the support of NPP and Naga People's Front and Singh became the CM, months after he quit Congress and joined saffron party.

But all four MLAs of NPP threatened to quit the coalition in June 2020, citing Singh's style of functioning during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Absolute majority

Assam CM and BJP's strategist in the Northeast, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited Manipur on Wednesday said BJP would get absolute majority and would form its government without support of any other party. Sarma also had a closed-door meeting with Singh, who is also frequently talking about absolute majority this time.

Watch latest videos by DH here: