Manipur elections: 53% of candidates contesting in the first phase are crorepatis

Manipur may be lacking in many development parameters but majority of the candidates contesting in the first phase of Assembly elections on February 28 are crorepatis.

An analysis of the affidavits submitted by 173 candidates in the first phase found that 91 out of 173 candidates (53 per cent) have assets worth over Rs one crore. The analysis was carried out by Manipur Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a New Delhi-based NGO working for electoral reforms in the country.

It found that the average worth of assets of the candidates was Rs 2.51 crore.

The National People's Party (NPP), a regional partner of the BJP-led government in Manipur since 2017 topped the list with 27 candidates having average assets worth Rs 3.48 crore. 38 BJP candidates had assets worth Rs 2.84 crore while the average assets of 28 JD (U) candidates was Rs. 2.67 crore. Thirty-five Congress candidates have declared average assets worth Rs 1.93 crore.

Read | Manipur elections: Insurgents in ceasefire to cast votes through postal ballots

Sapam Nishikanta Singh, an independent candidate contesting in Keisamthong constituency declared the highest assets worth Rs 29 crore. Ninghthoujam Popilal Singh belonging to NCP from Sekmai (SC) constituency declared zero assets.

The analysis also found that 37 candiates (21 per cent) declared pending criminal cases, of which 16 per cent were serious in nature.

The report said 133 candiates (77 per cent) had declared their educational qualification to be graduate and above. There are only 15 (9 per cent) female candidates contesting in the first phase of elections.

The second and final phase of elections for 22 constituencies is scheduled on March 4.

Check out the latest DH videos here: