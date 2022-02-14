Manipur elections: Rajnath seek votes to end militancy

BJP wrested power from Congress and formed its first government in Manipur in 2017

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Feb 14 2022, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 19:52 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday claimed that steps taken by the BJP-led government in the past five years almost ended militancy in Manipur and sought votes for the saffron party in order to wipe out the problem in the next five years. 

"During Congress rule, blockades and violence was frequent in Manipur and life was paralysed due to the militancy problem. Now militancy is almost over and whatever is left, we want to end the problem in the next five years. As a defence minister, i am ready to talk to the insurgent groups to discuss and address the issues raised by them. We need another term in order to solve the problem," Singh said while addressing a rally at Langthabal Mandal in Imphal East district.

"As militancy was controlled, development is happening very fast and the future of Manipur is changing under the BJP-led government," Singh said. 

Elections for the 60-member Assembly in Manipur is scheduled on February 28 and March 4. 

BJP wrested power from Congress and formed its first government in Manipur in 2017 with the support of National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF). This time, BJP is eyeing absolute majority while NPP and NPF are contesting seperately. "BJP and its allies will get at least 50 out of the 60 seats," Singh later said.

The senior BJP leader alleged that Manipur remained neglected during Congress' tenure and development started in 2014 when Narendra Modi government came to power and in 2017 when the BJP-led government was formed in the state.

"Prime Minister is according special importance to the Northeast and is taking steps to improve connectivity in the region, be it railway, airport and highway. We want the kind of development taking palce in rest of country to happen in Manipur too. Now many young boys and girls are taking benefits of the Startup Mission and creating jobs for others. More and more jobs will help end militancy," Singh said.

Even as BJP is claiming its success against militancy in the past five years, Opposition Congress is highlighting the recent militant attacks including the killing of Assam Rifles colonel and his family to counter such claims. 

