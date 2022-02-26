Manipur Polls: 20% candidates with declared pending criminal cases, 54% crorepatis

At least 20 per cent of the 265 candidates contesting Assembly elections in Manipur have declared pending criminal cases, drastically up from 3 per cent before the 2017 polls, according to a report by Association For Democratic Reforms (ADR), a New Delhi based NGO working for electoral reforms in the country.

The report said 54 per cent (143 out of 265) candidates have declared assets worth over Rs 1 crore and an average declared assets of the candidates was Rs 2.55 crore.

Furthermore, 41 candidates (15 per cent) declared criminal cases of serious nature and five have declared pending cases related to crime against women. Two candidates have murder cases registered while seven have cases of attempt to murder pending.

Janta Dal (United), an ally of BJP in Bihar and at the Centre has maximum candidates with pending cases with 11 out of 38 (29 per cent) declaring the same in their affidavits. Congress has 13 (22 per cent) with criminal cases while the ruling BJP has five such candidates. Five out of 38 candidates fielded by the National People's Party have criminal cases.

Alfred Kannagam S Arthur of Congress in Ukhrul has declared highest assets of over Rs 51 crore. Kh. David Maring of Republican Party of India (Athawale) and NCP's Ningthoujam Popilal Singh have declared zero assets. Two are contesting from Tengnoupal and Sekmai constituencies respectively.

Assembly elections in Manipur are scheduled for February 28 and March 4.

