NPP, Shiv Sena, NCP announce candidates for Manipur polls

Meghalaya's ruling National People's Party (NPP), newly-formed Kuki People's Alliance (KPA) and Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena and NCP announced candidates for the Manipur assembly polls on Thursday.

Conrad Sangma-led NPP released its third list of nine candidates for the elections.

Among those fielded by the NPP are Sapam Kangleipal Meitei in Lamlai, Yumkhaibam Erabot in Wangkhei and M Rameshwar Singh in Kakching.

NCP named candidates in five seats -- George T Haokip in Saikot, Poonam Rani Wangkhem in Khetrigao, Khuraijam Ratankumar Singh in Khurai, Oinam Haridas Singh in Wangkhem and Md Islamuddin Khan in Keirao.

Shiv Sena released its third list of four candidates -- RK Suraj Singh in Yaiskul, Phuritsabam Shyamo in Lamsang, RK Bimolchandra in Kumbi and Konsam Michael Singh in Thoubal.

Shiv Sena has so far fielded candidates in 12 seats in Manipur.

The KPA announced two candidates -- Kimneo Hangshing in Saikul and Chinlunthang Zou in Singhat.

The 60-member Manipur assembly will be going to the polls on February 27 and March 3. The votes will be counted on March 10.

