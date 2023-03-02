Meghalaya: Early trends suggest big lead for NPP

Meghalaya: Early trends suggest big lead for NPP; TMC, BJP distant seconds

Meghalaya had gone to polls on February 27, with the state seeing a high voter turnout of more than 85 per cent

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 02 2023, 08:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 09:15 ist
Counting of votes began at 8 am on March 2, 2023. Credit: PTI File Photo

Counting of votes in the Meghalaya began at 8 am on Thursday, March 2, amid expectations of political drama in the hill-state.

As of 9 am, early trends indicated that the NPP was leading in 22 seats, the TMC and the BJP in 10 each, the UDP in 8, and the Congress in 7.

Follow our live coverage here

The elections in Meghalaya are being fought by the TMC, BJP, Congress, NPP and UDP, and unlike the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP and NPP have contested separately.

That being said, with the BJP predicted to win 3-11 seats and the NPP projected to establish a foothold in 18-26 seats, the saffron party may well join hands with its former ally following the declaration of results.

Track our full election coverage here

Meghalaya had gone to polls on February 27, with the state seeing a high voter turnout of more than 85 per cent.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Meghalaya
Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023
Meghalaya Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
BJP
Congress
TMC
NPP
UDP
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

'Have as many babies as you want,' China tells people

'Have as many babies as you want,' China tells people

DH Toon | Cooking gas gets costlier

DH Toon | Cooking gas gets costlier

What is China's game plan in Ukraine?

What is China's game plan in Ukraine?

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

 