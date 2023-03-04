NDPP-BJP govt to take oath on March 7, PM to be present

The NDPP-BJP government in Nagaland will take oath on March 7 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, official sources said here.
The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP fought the February 27 election for the 60-member state assembly with a 40:20 seat-sharing formula and won 25 and 12 constituencies respectively to return to power for the second time in a row.
Though none from the coalition staked claim to form the new government as yet, the BJP has earlier made it clear that NDPP president Neiphiu Rio will continue as the chief minister.
In the 2018 election, the NDPP and the BJP had contested the assembly election with the same formula and won 18 and 12 seats respectively.
