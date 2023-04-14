‘Operation Hand’ naturally took over 'Operation Lotus' in Karnataka: Satish Jarkiholi

KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi said that BJP has been facing "consequences" of 'Operation Lotus' with its leaders defecting to Congress and now, "Operation Hand" has been taking place naturally.

"BJP leaders quitting the party will damage its prospects in the Assembly election and Congress will stand to gain from it."

Laxman Savadi had been holding talks with Congress senior leaders in Bengaluru and joined Congress on Friday.

"Savadi having experience of being a minister and his connection with his community would benefit Congress and affect BJP. We were in talks with Savadi for the past three to four days and BJP has been facing consequences of its 'Operation Lotus'."

"Many more leaders of BJP are going to quit the party and join Congress and JD(S). We are also in contact with BJP sitting MLA Anil Benake from Belgaum Uttar and it's left to the high command to decide," he said.

He denied commenting on the statement of BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi that the saffron party would win more than 15 seats in the district.

Regarding him demanding change in Congress candidate from Gokak Assembly constituency, Jarkiholi said that the party has already named its candidate and it's left for the high command to decide on retaining or replacing the candidate.