Opposition unity ahead of Assembly polls in Tripura stuck in Tipraland state demand issue

The old demand for a separate Tipraland state seems to become a hindrance for unity of all opposition parties in Tripura gearing up for a "united fight" against ruling BJP in the Assembly elections on February 16.

The talks between Opposition CPI (M) and Congress for seat sharing arrangement is underway but Tipra Motha, the forum of regional parties spearheading the movement for Greater Tipraland state is yet to join the Opposition platform. Motha Chief Pradyot Deb Barma has made it clear his party will make no compromise on the issue of Greater Tipraland and would join an alliance only if a written assurance is given.

Deb Barma is firm on his stand despite repeated appeals by both CPI (M) and Congress for discussion and to give shape to a united front of all Opposition parties to wrest power from BJP. On Thursday, CPI (M) general secretary Jitendra Choudhury told reporters in Agartala that the party is in favour of giving maximum autonomy and rights to the tribals under the Constitution for their welfare but the left party is against "geographical and cultural bifurcation" of Tripura. "We are in favour of Greater Tipraland for upliftment and justice to the tribals but geographical and cultural bifurcation is unrealisable," Choudhury said.

The Greater Tipraland comprises areas under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTADC) and the indigenous Tripuris living outside it. Riding on the issue of Tipraland state, Tipra Motha defeated BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) in the TTADC elections in March last year. The party is likely to give a tough fight to both BJP and IPFT in the TTAADC areas having 20 out of 60 Assembly seats. The Motha has also invited IPFT to break the alliance with BJP and fight the elections together with the issue of Tipraland. IPFT has agreed for talks regarding the alliance or possible merger.

When asked about Deb Barma's condition for a written assurance, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman told reporters on Thursday, "Instead of a written assurance, we are ready to discuss on how to include it in our manifesto or common minimum programme of the Opposition Front." Congress has traditionally been against bifurcation of Tripura.

The Tipraland was the biggest poll plank of IPFT. But the party contested the 2018 Assembly elections in alliance with BJP despite the saffron party's clear stand against the separate state. The IPFT won eight Assembly seats in 2018 but the party's downfall started as Tipra Motha started gaining ground. Trinamool Congress is also against the demand, mainly due to its vote bank among the Bengalis, opposing the separate state.

Deb Barma recently said, "If the Centre can hold talks with insurgent groups in the Northeast (demanding secession), why can't it talk to us? Our demand is within the framework of the Constitution," he said on January 16. "If they can't talk, we will fight the elections on our own," he said. Motha is also planning to give tickets to non-tribal candidates as it plans to contest in at least 40 to 45 seats.

Article 2 and 3 of the Constitution deals with the subject related to the creation of new states.