Battle of the 'aam aadmis': AAP's main campaign points in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party made major gains in Punjab with their successful attempt at sweeping out the Congress government that has been victim to prolonged infighting ever since the exit of former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The following has been a part of their main campaign agenda in a state where they had previously failed to make major inroads in 2017 despite a vigorous campaign that won them 20 seats.

Making the most of the internal issues that rocked the Congress, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, which formed the government in Delhi in 2015 and has held their seat since, swooped in with a promise of 'badlaav' (change) in the state.

Kejriwal had pitched to bring the Delhi model in the state with goals to better education, healthcare, tackle farm distress, and empower women.

They also included infrastructural and welfare policies such as improving roads and free electricity.

The fact that party spokesperson Raghav Chadha took a page from Modi's book (calling people mitron/ friends to bridge the gap) calling AAP a party of 'aam aadmis' (common people) but not politicians sought to make them more relatable to voters.

“We're 'Aam Aadmi' but when 'Aam Aadmi' rises, mightiest of thrones shake. Today's an important day in India's history, not only because AAP is winning one more state but because it has become a national force. AAP will become Congress' replacement", Chadha told ANI.

“[I] had been saying from day 1 that AAP will form government with absolute majority... Throne of people who ruled Punjab for decades is shaking. In future, Arvind Kejriwal will be BJP's principal challenger...", he added.

Chadha reckons that AAP has become a national force.

After Amarinder's exit and Channi being made the flagbearer of Congress in the state, the AAP came face to face with a new problem -- the possibility of Charanjit Singh Channi, a Dalit CM speaking about his humble roots, being a more relatable common man than Kejriwal. However, that too was dealt with when the former was muddled with an illegal sand mining case the ED raided his nephew for.

Trends have predicted a landslide win for the party while the Congress stands on shaky ground. Channi is trailing from both seats he is contesting from.

