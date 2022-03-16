Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister

AAP's Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as Punjab's Chief Minister on Wednesday amid swathes of yellow-clad Punjabis who came to witness the event at Bhagat Singh's native village.

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੜ ਤੋਂ ਰੰਗਲਾ ਤੇ ਸੁਨਿਹਰਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਮੇਰੇ ਨਾਲ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ 3 ਕਰੋੜ ਲੋਕ ਸਹੁੰ ਚੁੱਕ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। LIVE https://t.co/mE4pZGtu1d — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 16, 2022

In a tweet just ahead of taking oath of office in this village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, who laid down his life for the country's Independence, Mann tweeted in Hindi and Punjabi by saying, "The golden ray of sun has brought a new dawn today. To realise the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb, the whole of Punjab will take oath today at Khatkar Kalan."

सूरज की सुनहरी किरण आज एक नया सवेरा लेकर आई है। शहीद भगत सिंह और बाबा साहब के सपनों को साकार करने के लिए आज पूरा पंजाब खटकड़ कलां में शपथ लेगा। शहीद भगत सिंह जी की सोच पर पहरा देने के लिए मैं उनके पैतृक गांव खटकड़ कलां के लिए रवाना हो रहा हूं। — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 16, 2022

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann in the swearing-in ceremony that took place at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district. Mann took oath in Punjabi.

Besides newly-elected AAP MLAs, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and other leaders wearing yellow turbans took part in the ceremony.

The AAP romped home winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.

(With PTI inputs)

