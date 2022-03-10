Key takeaways so far from Punjab Assembly election result 2022

Key takeaways Punjab Assembly election result 2022

In the 2017 elections, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats in the 117-member assembly

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 10 2022, 10:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 10:41 ist
Election staff during counting day of Punjab Assembly elections, at a counting centre in Amritsar district, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

The counting of votes for 117 Assembly seats is currently under way in Punjab amid tight security arrangements. Early leads indicated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is heading to a landslide maiden victory in the state, trailing the traditional parties -- Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Here are some of the key takeaways:

* Aam Aadmi Party took big lead ahead in 88 seats out of total 117, according to Election Commission of India website.

* Prominent faces who are trailing: Five-time former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal from his bastion Lambi; Congress chief ministerial candidate and incumbent Charanjit Singh Channi on both seats; and Congress state unit chief Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar (East).

* Congress rebel Capt Amarinder Singh, whose fledgling Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) is contesting the polls in alliance with the BJP and SAD (Sanyukt), is trailing from his 'royal' bastion Patiala (Urban).

* AAP's chief ministerial face and sitting MP Bhagwant Mann is leading from Dhuri, the seat from where he's trying luck for the first time.

* Sanyukt Samaj Morcha chief and its chief ministerial face Balbir Singh Rajewal is also trailing in Samrala. AAP's first-timer Jagtar Singh is leading on that seat.

