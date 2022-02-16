Priyanka claps at Channi’s remarks against 'UP, Bihar ke bhaiye'

The Congress found itself in a soup over a controversial ‘hate’ comment made publicly by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi when he asked people of Punjab not to let 'UP, Bihar and Delhi ke bhaiye (brothers)' enter Punjab. “Don’t let UP, Bihar and Delhi ke bhaiye enter Punjab and rule,” Channi, flanked by Congresses Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said at a public rally, inviting sharp criticism just days ahead of the February 20 election.

In fact, Priyanka Gandhi applauded, smiled and clapped after Channi made these remarks. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal slammed Channi's remark saying, “It is very shameful. We strongly condemn comments aimed at any individual or any particular community. Priyanka Gandhi also belongs to UP, so she is also a bhaiya”.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya tweeted, “Priyanka Gandhi, when in UP, says she is the daughter of the state. And when in Punjab, she claps as people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are insulted. This reveals her being double-faced”.

प्रियंका वाड्रा जी उत्तर प्रदेश में आ कर अपने को यूपी की बेटी बताती है और पंजाब में उत्तर प्रदेश-बिहार के लोगो के अपमान पर ताली बजाती है , ये ही इनका दोहरा चरित्र है और चेहरा भी । pic.twitter.com/IJN4W0wmBV — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) February 16, 2022

During his speech, Channi touched upon Priyanka’s Punjab connection saying she is a ‘Punjaban’ (Punjabi girl) and the daughter in law of Punjab. This was preceded by Priyanka saying her sasural is Punjab. Channi’s remarks against UP, Bihar and Delhi people came soon after he asked the people to be decisive and act one-sidedly in Congress support.

BJP’s Manoj Tiwari while castigating Channi asked could Priyanka Gandhi now campaign in UP.

Channi, a Dalit, is the CM face of the Congress.

Union minister and senior BJP leader Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress of ‘divide and rule’. The JD(U) has also slammed Channi’s remarks. Union minister Anurag Thakur said Channi’s comments were an insult to the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

BJP leader Amit Malviya said that Congress will make people fight among themselves. “From the stage, the CM of Punjab humiliates the people of UP, Bihar and Priyanka Vadra is laughing, clapping while standing beside…This is how Congress will develop UP and the country? Making people fight among themselves?” Malviya said.

