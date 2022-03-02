Punjab Assembly Elections: Anandpur Sahib Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Anandpur Sahib Assembly Constituency (AC No. 49) in Rupnagar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Anandpur Sahib Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Kanwar Pal Singh won Anandpur Sahib constituency seat securing 60800 votes, beating BJP candidate Dr. Parminder Sharma by a margin of 23881 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Anandpur Sahib constituency were 180222. Of that, 1,34,220 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Anandpur Sahib assembly constituency.