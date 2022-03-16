Punjab MPs do plain speak on defeat in meeting with Sonia; Sidhu sends in terse resignation letter

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Wednesday sent a terse one-line resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi “as desired” by her even as party MPs from the state found fault with a clutch of leaders and certain decisions by the central leadership for the defeat in Assembly elections.

Sidhu’s resignation and meeting of Congress MPs with Sonia came a day after the party president instructed chiefs of five states where the party performed badly in the latest Assembly elections to quit.

Sidhu shared his one-line resignation letter – I hereby resign as President (PCC) – sent to Sonia on Twitter with a comment, "as desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation..."

As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation … pic.twitter.com/Xq2Ne1SyjJ — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 16, 2022

All four other state chiefs – Ajay Kumar Lallu (Uttar Pradesh), Ganesh Godiyal (Uttarakhand), Girish Chodankar (Goa) and N Loken Singh (Manipur) – have also put in their papers.

The cricketer-turned-politician's terse resignation letter was in contrast to the ones sent in by others, including Lallu and Godiyal. He specifically mentioned that he has put in his papers as per the desire of the Congress president.

At the meeting with Sonia at her office in Parliament that lasted for around one hour, sources said MPs particularly targeted party in-charge Harish Chaudhary and screening committee head Ajay Maken. Eight MPs, including Manish Tewari, Preneet Kaur, Ravneet Bittu and Pratap Bajwa, attended the meeting.

Jasbir Gill repeated his allegation against Chaudhary and Maken took money from candidates. Sources said that one of the MPs even said that Maken ruined Delhi and still he was deputed to Punjab.

Sunil Jakhar also came under attack, sources said, with some MPs claiming that his tenure as party chief in the state resulted in widening of trust deficit between Sikhs and Hindus. There was also a view in the meeting that the constitution of Mallikarjun Kharge committee to look into problems in Punjab Congress was aimed at removing Amarinder Singh from Chief Minister’s post and the decline of the party started with the committee’s work.

Congress is in an introspection mood as it has already held meetings with Priyanka Gandhi holding a meeting with Uttar Pradesh leaders on way forward and in-charge Harish Choudhary holding discussions with Punjab candidates on Tuesday. Sources said none of the party in-charges or special observers offered to quit in Sunday’s Congress Working Committee over the poll results.

Soon after Sonia's direction on Tuesday, Godiyal "took moral responsibility" for the defeat and submitted his resignation.

"I wanted to resign on the result day itself but stayed on waiting for the order from the High command. After reaching Delhi today, as soon as I came to know that the accountable office bearers of all other states, where the elections did not get the expected success, were resigning from their posts, I have also submitted my resignation," he tweeted.

आज दिल्ली पंहुच कर जैसे ही यह अवगत हुआ कि अन्य वह सभी राज्यों के जबावदेह पदाधिकारी, जहां चुनावों में आशातीत सफलता नहीं मिली, अपने पदों से इस्तीफा दे रहे हैं, मैंने भी अपना इस्तीफा सौंप दिया है।

कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ता के तौर पर संघर्ष करता रहूंगा। — Ganesh Godiyal (@UKGaneshGodiyal) March 15, 2022

In his letter, he had taken moral responsibility for the defeat in Uttarakhand.

Lallu said in his letter that the party workers worked hard in the elections but the election results were different. He took moral responsibility for the defeat and thanked Sonia for having faith in a common man like him to head the party in Uttar Pradesh.

विधानसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस पार्टी के हार की नैतिक जिम्मेदारी लेते हुए उप्र कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष पद से इस्तीफा दे रहा हूं। मेरे जैसे सामान्य कार्यकर्ता पर भरोसा जताने के लिए शीर्ष नेतृत्व का आभार। कार्यकर्ता के तौर पर आम आदमी के अधिकारों की लड़ाई लड़ता रहूंगा। pic.twitter.com/hRDjaI4iKH — Ajay Kumar Lallu (@AjayLalluINC) March 15, 2022

Sidhu was appointed Punjab president in July and his rebellion had cost Amarinder Singh his Chief Ministership. However, soon after Charanjit Singh Channi took over he quit the post alleging that the Congress government was not taking certain decisions that were part of its promises to the people but later took it back.

Godiyal and Loken Singh were appointed before the Assembly polls. Chodankar had quit as Goa chief soon after 2019 Lok Sabha where the party could not win but was asked to continue.

Sonia's decision to seek resignation of five state chiefs “facilitate reorganisation of Pradesh Congress Committees” came as per a mandate given by the Congress Working Committee on Sunday.

