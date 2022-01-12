Punjab polls: Farmers' front releases first list of candidates

Punjab polls: Farmers' front releases candidates list

The political front has ruled out an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party

Just a month away from the Assembly polls in Punjab, the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), a group of farm organisations, in its maiden electoral foray after getting the Central agricultural laws revoked, on Wednesday released its first list of 10 candidates out of 117 seats.

SSM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal will contest from Samrala, and Prem Singh Bhangu from Ghanair.

The SSM has ruled out an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party.

In a setback to the SSM, its prominent partner at the year-long farm agitation on the national capital borders, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), announced this week that it would neither contest the Assembly elections nor support the SSM.

However, it clarified that it would not oppose the SSM in any constituency.

