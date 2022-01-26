Rahul Gandhi to begin Punjab campaign by paying obeisance at Golden Temple

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will begin his campaign in Punjab for the upcoming Assembly elections on Thursday by paying a visit to Golden Temple in Amritsar, a party source said on Wednesday.

As per the schedule, the Congress leader will pay obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib and take part in Langar along with 117 other party candidates.

He would later visit Durgiana Mandir in Amritsar.

The Congress leader is also scheduled to visit Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal along with the candidates and pay obeisance there after which he would address the "Navi Soch Nava Punjab" virtual rally at Mithapur in Jalandhar.

Punjab will go to polls for 117 Assembly seats on February 20.

