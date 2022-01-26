Rahul Gandhi to begin Punjab campaign on Thursday

Rahul Gandhi to begin Punjab campaign by paying obeisance at Golden Temple

The Congress leader is also scheduled to visit Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal along with the candidates and pay obeisance there

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 26 2022, 20:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 21:00 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI file photo

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will begin his campaign in Punjab for the upcoming Assembly elections on Thursday by paying a visit to Golden Temple in Amritsar, a party source said on Wednesday.

As per the schedule, the Congress leader will pay obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib and take part in Langar along with 117 other party candidates.

Read | Nepotism charges galore in Cong's ticket distribution in Punjab

He would later visit Durgiana Mandir in Amritsar.

The Congress leader is also scheduled to visit Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal along with the candidates and pay obeisance there after which he would address the "Navi Soch Nava Punjab" virtual rally at Mithapur in Jalandhar.

Punjab will go to polls for 117 Assembly seats on February 20.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Punjab
Punjab Assembly Elections
Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
Punjab Assembly Polls 2022
Punjab Elections
India News
Indian Politics
Golden Temple

What's Brewing

When should you get a Covid test?

When should you get a Covid test?

Uber, Ola among most data hungry ride-hailing apps

Uber, Ola among most data hungry ride-hailing apps

Tata Sky changes its name to Tata Play, to offer OTT

Tata Sky changes its name to Tata Play, to offer OTT

Virat, elite horse of president's guard, retires

Virat, elite horse of president's guard, retires

India celebrates 73rd Republic Day: See pictures

India celebrates 73rd Republic Day: See pictures

Artificial selection must to ensure species' survival?

Artificial selection must to ensure species' survival?

 