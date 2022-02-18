Rajnath senses 'winds of change' in Punjab, says people won't allow 'loot tantra' to go on

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said "winds of change are sweeping" Punjab with the people yearning to bring the BJP-led alliance to power and put an end to the "loot tantra" in the state.

He also slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his 'UP, Bihar de bhaiya' remark, alleging that the Congress wants to "disintegrate the country".

Targetting the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, Singh said, "You know one has looted Punjab. The other which claims that it would form a government here, ask what have they done in Delhi."

"The AAP says they will wipe out drug menace from Punjab. Those who opened liquor vends in every street of Delhi, they are talking of wiping out drugs here."

"If any party can do that (wipe out drug menace), it is only the Bharatiya Janata Party. We will see to it who has the guts to indulge in drug trade when the BJP comes to power in the state," he said.

Holding poll meetings in Amritsar, Nangal in Anandpur Sahib, and Moga Singh said, "Winds of change are sweeping Punjab. People will not allow loot tantra to continue."

He claimed that people are yearning to bring the BJP-led alliance to power in Punjab.

Using cricket analogy, he hit at the Congress saying, "As far as the Congress is concerned, you know that two people want to bat together and none of them wants to be on the non-striker's end.

"When two batsmen bat on one crease, it is certain they will be out and no one can stop that."

His jibe was apparently aimed at Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress chief and former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Both Sidhu and Chani were in contention for being the Congress's chief ministerial candidate in the Assembly polls. The party has announced Channi as the chief ministerial candidate.

Over Channi's 'UP, Bihar de bhaiya' remark, Rajanth Singh invoked Guru Nanak Dev, saying the founder of Sikhism gave the message of tolerance, love and universal brotherhood and yearned to see a casteless society.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Channi says he won't let the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar enter Punjab, Singh alleged. "We shall see who dares to stop people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from coming to Punjab."

Channi had courted controversy by asking people during a roadshow not to let "Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi de bhaiya" enter the state. He, however, on Thursday said his comment had been "twisted" and lauded the migrants for their contribution to the state's development.

The word "bhaiya" is generally considered offensive in reference to migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who work in Punjab.

Rajnath Singh appealed to voters to bring the BJP-led alliance to power in Punjab, saying it was a border state and needs a strong government that can counter security threats from across the border.

At Amritsar, he also paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and the Durgiana temple.

