Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East, dares SAD's Majithia to fight only from this seat

Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the result will be announced on March 10

PTI, Amritsar,
  • Jan 29 2022, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 16:24 ist
Punjab Congress party president and Congress party candidate Navjot Singh Sidhu (C) along with his supporters gestures as he speaks to the media after filing his nomination papers for the upcoming Punjab state assembly elections, in Amritsar on January 29, 2022. Credit: AFP File Photo

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday filed his nomination papers from the Amritsar East and dared the SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia to fight only from this constituency, and not also from the Majitha seat.

Alongside the Amritsar East assembly constituency, the Shiromani Akali Dal leader is contesting from the Majitha seat, which he currently holds.

Talking to reporters after filing his nomination papers from the Amritsar East, Sidhu said, "If you (Majithia) have so much guts, and have faith in people then leave Majitha and fight from one seat here. Fight! Do you have the guts?”

Hitting out at the Akalis which has fielded Majithia from his constituency, Sidhu said, "They have come only to play the spoilsport. But in this 'Dharam Yudh', they will not succeed because where there is 'Dharma' there is victory".

"Yato Dharmastato Jayah (Where there is dharma there is victory),” said Sidhu, accusing the SAD of "looting" Punjab.

Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the result will be announced on March 10.

