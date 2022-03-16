Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief in a terse letter to Sonia Gandhi

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Wednesday that he has resigned from the party post "as desired" by Sonia Gandhi, a day after she instructed chiefs of five states where the party performed badly in the latest Assembly elections to step down.

Sidhu tweeted his one-line resignation letter sent to Sonia, "I hereby resign as President (PCC)." He said, "as desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation..."

As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation … pic.twitter.com/Xq2Ne1SyjJ — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 16, 2022

The four other state chiefs—Ajay Kumar Lallu (Uttar Pradesh), Ganesh Godiyal (Uttarakhand), Girish Chodankar (Goa) and N Loken Singh (Manipur)—also tendered their resignations.

Also Read | The case of Congress and the art of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory

The cricketer-turned-politician's terse resignation letter was in contrast to the ones sent in by others, including Lallu and Godiyal. Sidhu specifically mentioned that he put in his papers as per the desire of the Congress president.

Soon after Sonia's direction on Tuesday, Godiyal "took moral responsibility" for the defeat and submitted his resignation.

"I wanted to resign on the result day itself but stayed on waiting for the order from the High command. After reaching Delhi today, as soon as I came to know that the accountable office bearers of all other states, where the elections did not get the expected success, were resigning from their posts, I have also submitted my resignation," he tweeted.

आज दिल्ली पंहुच कर जैसे ही यह अवगत हुआ कि अन्य वह सभी राज्यों के जबावदेह पदाधिकारी, जहां चुनावों में आशातीत सफलता नहीं मिली, अपने पदों से इस्तीफा दे रहे हैं, मैंने भी अपना इस्तीफा सौंप दिया है।

कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ता के तौर पर संघर्ष करता रहूंगा। — Ganesh Godiyal (@UKGaneshGodiyal) March 15, 2022

In his letter, he had taken moral responsibility for the defeat in Uttarakhand.

Lallu said in his letter that the party workers worked hard in the elections but the election results were different. He took moral responsibility for the defeat and thanked Sonia for having faith in a common man like him to head the party in Uttar Pradesh.

विधानसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस पार्टी के हार की नैतिक जिम्मेदारी लेते हुए उप्र कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष पद से इस्तीफा दे रहा हूं। मेरे जैसे सामान्य कार्यकर्ता पर भरोसा जताने के लिए शीर्ष नेतृत्व का आभार। कार्यकर्ता के तौर पर आम आदमी के अधिकारों की लड़ाई लड़ता रहूंगा। pic.twitter.com/hRDjaI4iKH — Ajay Kumar Lallu (@AjayLalluINC) March 15, 2022

Sidhu was appointed Punjab president in July and his rebellion had cost Amarinder Singh his Chief Ministership. However, soon after Charanjit Singh Channi took over he quit the post alleging that the Congress government was not taking certain decisions that were part of its promises to the people, but later took back his resignation.

Godiyal and Loken Singh were appointed before the Assembly polls. Chodankar had quit as Goa chief soon after 2019 Lok Sabha where the party could not win but was asked to continue.

Sonia's decision to seek resignation of five state chiefs to “facilitate reorganisation of Pradesh Congress Committees” came as per a mandate given by the Congress Working Committee on Sunday.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: