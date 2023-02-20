Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Meghalaya, Kharge in Nagaland

Rahul to campaign in Meghalaya, Kharge in Nagaland

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 20 2023, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 19:53 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: IANS Photo

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former President Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in Nagaland and Meghalaya, respectively, where elections are slated to be held on February 27.

Kharge will campaign in Nagaland on Tuesday and Gandhi will be in Meghalaya on Wednesday.

In both the states, the Congress is out of power and it is trying to regain support of the states where it was once powerful.

