Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Meghalaya, Kharge in Nagaland

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former President Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in Nagaland and Meghalaya, respectively, where elections are slated to be held on February 27.
Kharge will campaign in Nagaland on Tuesday and Gandhi will be in Meghalaya on Wednesday.
In both the states, the Congress is out of power and it is trying to regain support of the states where it was once powerful.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK
Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space
Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons
Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man
What is the safest seat on an airplane?
'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'