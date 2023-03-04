Sangma vs Sangma: Meghalaya govt formation takes a turn

While an NPP-led alliance is likely to form the government, there could still be a twist in the tale

Shiladitya Ray
Shiladitya Ray, DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 04 2023, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 15:39 ist
NPP's Conrad Sangma (L) and TMC's Mukul Sangma (R). Credit: IANS Photos

Two MLAs of the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP), who had expressed support for the NPP-led alliance that staked a claim to for the government in Meghalaya, "withdrew" their support late Friday, heightening the ongoing political drama in the state.

Hours after the Conrad Sangma-led NPP staked a claim to form the government with the support of MLAs of the BJP, HSPDP, and two Independents, the HSPDP said in a statement that it had not authorised its two lawmakers to "lend support" to Sangma's group.

As per a report by The Shillong Times, which accessed a letter sent by HSPDP chief K P Pangniang to the NPP, the party told the Conrad Sangma-led outfit, "With all due respect, the Hill State People's Democratic Party did not authorise the two MLAs to lend support to the formation of your Government as we have seen through the press/media report. The Party has no role in this affair and therefore withdraw our support to your party. Kindly act immediately that the party withdraw support effective from today, i.e., 3rd March 2023."

Also Read | Abandoned by Congress, Northeast yet again courts BJP

Notably, the HSPDP's letter came on the back of TMC's Mukul Sangma claiming that his party was in talks with the United Democratic Party (UDP) as well as other small parties in the state to form an alternative coalition sans the NPP and the BJP.

While the NPP won 26 seats in this year's Assembly elections, the UDP managed to bag 11, making it the second-largest party in the state.

Further, with the Congress and TMC having won 5 seats each, and Voice of the People Party (VPP) and the People's Democratic Front (PDF) having 4 and 2 seats respectively, a coalition excluding the NPP and the BJP remains a mathematical possibility.

Mukul on Friday hinted at the same, telling media that his party was exploring the possibility: "Certain things will be further discussed ... when we submit our claim, you will understand that other events will unfold. Don't worry about numbers, we know how to get the numbers," the TMC leader was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

While on the balance of probabilities, an NPP-led alliance is the likeliest to form the government in Meghalaya, Friday's developments hint that a twist could still be on the cards.

Meghalaya
Meghalaya Elections 2023
Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023
Conrad K Sangma
Mukul Sangma
NPP
TMC
BJP
HSPDP
UDP
PDF
Assembly Elections 2023
India News
Indian Politics

